Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WATT stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 963.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 181,699 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

