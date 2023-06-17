Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.01) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.76) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.82) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Glencore to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.76) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Glencore to a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.01) price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 612.08 ($7.66).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 467 ($5.84) on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.31). The company has a market capitalization of £58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 494.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.