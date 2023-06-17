Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

