Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.3 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $36.46 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $37.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa Laval Corporate (ALFVF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.