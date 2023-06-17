Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.3 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $36.46 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $37.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

