Contrasting Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -72.87% -225.08% -30.34% Lightbridge N/A -25.50% -24.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryvyl and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and Lightbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $39.99 million 0.76 -$49.24 million ($0.55) -1.08 Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.50 million ($0.65) -8.11

Lightbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryvyl. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryvyl beats Lightbridge on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

