Analyzing Knife River (NYSE:KNF) & Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Largo and Knife River’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $229.25 million 1.28 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -229.00 Knife River $2.53 billion 1.02 N/A N/A N/A

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Largo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo -0.61% -0.53% -0.41% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Largo and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Largo and Knife River, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00

Largo currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.84%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Knife River.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Largo beats Knife River on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

