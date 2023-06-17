Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $262.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.22.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $248.47 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

