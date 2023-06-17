Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

