Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.
Nutanix Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $33.73.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
