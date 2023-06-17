Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

