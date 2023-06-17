RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $49.20.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
