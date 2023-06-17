RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

