StockNews.com Downgrades Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 5.21. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

