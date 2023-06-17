StockNews.com Downgrades Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Seneca Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 5.21. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $68.74.
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.
