StockNews.com Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.4 %

TNDM opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.