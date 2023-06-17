First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

