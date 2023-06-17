Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:MCY opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.59. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

