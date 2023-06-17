StockNews.com Downgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Buy

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $144.08 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.