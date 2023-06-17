StockNews.com Upgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to “Hold”

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Partner Cap Sec reissued a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intevac by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 122,912 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

