Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Up 3.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$16.42 and last traded at C$16.39. Approximately 364,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,243,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.79.

Specifically, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.04.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9794007 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.53%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

