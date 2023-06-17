Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 708,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,132,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Specifically, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 893,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,063,342 shares of company stock valued at $44,987,806 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Samsara Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Samsara by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,682.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 9,807.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.