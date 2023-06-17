Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.98. Snap shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 3,410,453 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,750,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,214. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

