Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 297,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 378,604 shares.The stock last traded at $20.11 and had previously closed at $18.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Opera Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

