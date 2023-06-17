Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 391,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 270,046 call options.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.