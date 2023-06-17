Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 391,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 270,046 call options.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57.
Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
