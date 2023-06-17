Traders Buy Large Volume of PDD Call Options (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 152,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 176% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,112 call options.

PDD Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

