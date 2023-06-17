Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $225.07 and last traded at $225.01, with a volume of 575831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,692 shares of company stock worth $3,979,356. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.