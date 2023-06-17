Mullen Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 45,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 35,882 call options.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $0.23 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

