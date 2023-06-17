Mullen Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 45,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 35,882 call options.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MULN opened at $0.23 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.