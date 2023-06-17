Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 232,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 734,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

