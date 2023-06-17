Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.19, but opened at $50.30. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 437,979 shares.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

