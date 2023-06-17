Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $343.00. The stock traded as high as $322.95 and last traded at $322.87, with a volume of 1637975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.05.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

