Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 85,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 115,822 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $15.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cricut Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Cricut

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cricut by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,996,000 after buying an additional 337,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cricut by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

