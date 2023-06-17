Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. The stock traded as high as $277.30 and last traded at $276.00, with a volume of 5635308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.35.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on META. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

