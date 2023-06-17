Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.24. Corebridge Financial shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 407,850 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

