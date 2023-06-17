CrowdStrike Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 52,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average daily volume of 43,230 call options.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68, a PEG ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

