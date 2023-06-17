Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.85. 623,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,896,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

