Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 132,104 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 266% compared to the average daily volume of 36,092 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.45 on Friday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

