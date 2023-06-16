Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,006 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $227,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.