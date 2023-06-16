Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 74,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.96 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

