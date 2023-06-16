DDFG Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

