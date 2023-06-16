Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Invests $821,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

