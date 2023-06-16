Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

