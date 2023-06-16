Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.42 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

