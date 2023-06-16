Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 350 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.