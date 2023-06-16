Rebalance LLC Purchases Shares of 336,735 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 336,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,869,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

