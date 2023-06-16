Harvey Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

