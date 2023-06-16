Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,643,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

