Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 285.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 979,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,714 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $234,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.28. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

