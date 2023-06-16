Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,063 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $979,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

