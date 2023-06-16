Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,022 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

