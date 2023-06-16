Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 4,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

