Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,714,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $769,123,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $3,112,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 790,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $163,627,000 after buying an additional 634,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

