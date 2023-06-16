Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

