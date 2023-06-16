Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,705 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

